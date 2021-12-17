(CBS DETROIT) During the Goodfellows Christmas Package giveaway Friday I asked 7 year old Angelique what was she hoping to see, when she opened her box on Christmas. She replied.

“A laptop”

Well not quite, but little Angelique and thousands of children like her will receive tons of goodies in their Goodfellows Christmas package.

“Pants, sweatshirts, dental kits, candy, books,” said Goodfellows Detroit President Daran Carey.

Each package is age appropriate, and for over 100 years the Goodfellows of Detroit have delivered the packages to homes in and around Detroit. Due to COVID this year the 30,000 packages are being disturbed from 4 locations, including their warehouse where Friday, a few good men and women were there to lend a hand.

“We just want to be able to give out packages to give packages out to those that are in need, the kids so no kids are left behind or left without a Christmas,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

“I’m a former recipient as a child and this time right now that we’re in it’s no more of an important time to help out our community,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The organization says for many kids this Christmas Package may be the only gift they receive, that why the donations and volunteers giving up their time is so important.

“Makes me feel good that we’re able to give back to the community in which we serve,” Carey said

Detroit Goodfellows provide 30,000 holiday gift packages containing sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear, winter hats and gloves, a dental kit, toys, books, games, school supplies and more to needy children aged 4 – 13 in Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, River Rouge and Ecorse annually.

Distribution runs through Dec. 19. Families still in need for this year may visit any of the four distribution locations throughout the city for any packages that may be available. This is first come, first served, and not guaranteed. For more information, they can call 586-775-6139

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.