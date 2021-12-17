DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A water main break Thursday morning on the east side of Detroit has caused a sinkhole, leaving several residents without water.
The 12-inch water main break was located off East Jefferson Avenue near Cadillac Avenue. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department had crews on site about 6 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Omicron Variant Cases Identified In Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw Counties
According to a WWJ report, the sinkhole caused a vehicle to get stuck. The driver was not injured and able to get out.READ MORE: Human Remains Found In Saginaw County In 2018 Identified As Missing U Of M Student
Repairs of the water main were near completion as of earlier Thursday afternoon.
The cause of the break is unknown.MORE NEWS: GM's Cruise CEO Dan Ammann Leaving Company
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.