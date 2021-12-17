Omicron Variant Cases Identified In Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw CountiesMichigan health officials on Friday said the omicron variant, which was first detected in Kent County, has been identified in Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw Counties.

Human Remains Found In Saginaw County In 2018 Identified As Missing U Of M StudentThe remains were discovered around a half of a mile south of Gary Road and a half of a mile north of M-57 in Chapin Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ex-Detroit Police Detective Charged With Bribery In Towing Corruption ProbeAccording to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the bribery charge against 44-year-old Michael Pacteles, of Southgate, carries a 10-year maximum sentence and a $250,000 fine.

Friday, Dec. 17, Is National Ugly Sweater Day: Here's How To ParticipateEvery third Friday of December recognizes the festive garment that we save for this time of year.

Water Main Break Causes Sinkhole In Detroit, Leaves Several Residents Without WaterThe 12-inch water main break was located off East Jefferson Avenue near Cadillac Avenue. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department had crews on site about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pro-Whitmer Group Launches Ads To Tout $400 Insurance RefundA Democratic group allied with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching ads over the college football bowl season to tout pending $400-per-vehicle refunds for all Michigan drivers with insurance.