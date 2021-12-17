  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Cadillac Avenue, detroit, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, East Jefferson Avenue, sinkhole, water main break

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A water main break Thursday morning on the east side of Detroit has caused a sinkhole, leaving several residents without water.

The 12-inch water main break was located off East Jefferson Avenue near Cadillac Avenue. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department had crews on site about 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to a WWJ report, the sinkhole caused a vehicle to get stuck. The driver was not injured and able to get out.

Repairs of the water main were near completion as of earlier Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the break is unknown.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.