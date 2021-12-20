(CBS DETROIT) – A fatal shooting involving Detroit Police Officers left one woman dead on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Police responded to reports of a woman allegedly waiving at customers at a Sunoco gas station located in the 15200 block of East Seven Mile.
According to police, the woman was waving the gun at customers, and then she pointed the gun at police officers, which led them to fire shots at her. She did not fire any shots.
This incident happened at about 6 p.m.
The woman died at a local hospital.
Detroit Police will provide an update on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Michigan State Police are conducting their own investigation into the incident.
