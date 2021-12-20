ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — There are still a few weeks left to get into the holiday spirit, with a star-studded visit to the Detroit Zoo.
The annual "Wild Lights At the Detroit Zoo" features thousands of lights and 280 sculptures, packed with holiday spirit.
The event runs through Jan. 9 on select weeknights and every weekend.
Click here for more information on dates, times and tickets.
