By DeJanay Booth
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — There are still a few weeks left to get into the holiday spirit, with a star-studded visit to the Detroit Zoo.

The annual “Wild Lights At the Detroit Zoo” features thousands of lights and 280 sculptures, packed with holiday spirit.

The event runs through Jan. 9 on select weeknights and every weekend.

Click here for more information on dates, times and tickets.

