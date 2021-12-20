  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — County commissioners in Michigan are getting longer terms in office.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills into law that will extend a term to four years instead of two years. The change will begin with the fall 2024 election.

“These bills help ensure that our county government officials can stay focused on governing and not on election year politics,” Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, said in a written statement.

“The scope of county commissioners has increased since two-year county commission terms were set decades ago,” he said.

The bills had bipartisan support in the state House and Senate.

