Michigan Reports 13,999 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Oakland County Man Wins $500K On Michigan Lottery Holiday Scratch OffA man from Oakland County has won $500,000 after playing Michigan Lottery's Peppermint Payout Millions instant game.

Paul Whelan's Family Stays Focused On His Release As He Nears 3 Years In Russian DetentionNearly three years after her brother was detained in Moscow, Elizabeth Whelan is keeping her eye on the goal: bringing him home.

Hamtramck Gets Ready To Inaugurate All-Muslim GovernmentHamtramck will become the first known city in the US with a government made up entirely of Muslims, according to the Muslim Public Affairs Council, which says it has no record of any other such administration.

Missionaries Made Daring Overnight Escape From Kidnappers In HaitiCaptive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers, and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday.

Schools In Michigan Use Therapy-Based Programs For 'Overwhelmed' KidsThe Van Buren Intermediate School District has launched an educational program based on a key component of modern psychology — cognitive behavior therapy. Principles of this method are embedded in the curriculum and are part of the district’s full embrace of social and emotional learning.