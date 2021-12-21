(CBS DETROIT) As we inch closer to Christmas Day, many families are still trying to figure out how they will put food on the table.

A Romulus City Council member is teaming up with local businesses to help feed the community.

“Our residents deserve it,” said Councilmember Virginia Williams.

“They have stove top dressing, I mean they have all the fixings to go along with the turkey and also hams for those that want ham,” Williams continued.

The council member teamed up with Forgotten Harvest and sponsors to feed hundreds of local families.

“I thank all the sponsors, like I said 411 Therapy, the Wyndham Hotel, Kroger, Madco Truck Plaza, I mean I could just go on and on.

The community showed up in droves outside Romulus High School Tuesday to receive free food boxes.

Some even traveled by foot.

Williams says Downriver communities are often forgotten during the holidays and she’s using her connections to meet their needs.

“You have every city around us that gives you know in this manner for Thanksgiving, for Christmas and it’s just time for our residents to benefit,” Williams said.

