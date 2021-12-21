MHSAA Announces Statewide 'Oxford Strong' T-Shirt Fundraiser To Support CommunityThe t-shirts cost $20 with more than 80% of that being donated to the high school and community.

Romulus City Council Member Hosts Turkey Drive, Holiday Food Box GiveawayThe community showed up in droves outside Romulus High School Tuesday to receive free food boxes.

Detroit Woman Shot On Christmas 24 Years Ago, Now Advocating For Better Compensation Rights For Crime VictimsA Metro Detroit woman shot on Christmas 24 years ago is now an advocate for crime victims rights. She hoping the Safer Michigan Act will pass the senate so crime victims can receive better compensation and other needed benefits.

St. Clair Shores Teacher Charged With Making False Threat Against SchoolA suburban Detroit teacher was charged Monday with making a false threat against her school, the latest in a string of alleged threats in the region, mostly by students, since four teenagers were killed in November at a different school.

Oakland University To Begin Winter Semester OnlineOakland University announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21, that all courses for the Winter 2022 semester will begin online on Jan. 5 due to concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19.

Celebrating The Career of Music Industry Icon, Motown Records Founder, Berry GordyMotown Records founder Berry Gordy is responsible for helping establish the sound of a generation all while creating one of the most influential and successful record companies in history.