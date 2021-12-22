'We Are One Community Unity', 12 Years In The Fight To Feed The Homeless‘Tis the season for giving others a helping hand, but ‘We Are One Community Unity’ is an organization that lends help all year.

Local Organization Post Bail For Moms To Spend Holidays With Family, Provides Resources To Help Women Stay On Right TrackMichigan Liberation has bailed out nearly 50 women from jail since 2018 through a program where they reunite moms with their families for the holidays. They bailed out 3 last week. The program also provides programs to help get the women on the right track.

Bedrock Detroit Continues Expanding Its Footprint Along The Detroit RiverThe Detroit-based real estate developer, Bedrock, announced it is acquiring the former United Auto Workers and General Motors training center.

Michigan Reports 13,686 New COVID-19 Cases, 392 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Federal Government To Send Medical Team To Assist Mercy Health Muskegon With StaffingThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the federal government will send an additional team to assist staff at a fourth Michigan hospital.

Michigan Bakery Closing Its Doors After Over 70 YearsA bakery that became a Saginaw staple for more than 70 years will soon be closing its doors.