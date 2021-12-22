(CBS DETROIT)– The holiday season is a time for families to gather but for some caught in the criminal justice system, they miss out on this special time. Well one local non-profit is trying to change that.

“Folks that have bail or have to pay a bond to get out, they have not been sentenced, they have not been convicted of the charges that they have been accused of. For us this is our collective way as a community to come together to one help these moms to reconnect them with their families,” said Nickolas Buckingham, Campaign Director for Michigan Liberation and Founder of Michigan’s Black Momma’s Bailout program.

Since the start of the Michigan’s Black Momma’s Bailout program in 2018 the organization Michigan Liberation has bailed out nearly 50 moms from county jails.

Three were bailed out last week, just in time to enjoy Christmas home with family.

The program however; has seen opposition.

“Doing bailouts is not the most beautiful campaign we always get a lot of push back, we hear from the oppositions, you’re going to let criminals out,” Buckingham said.

He says they don’t just take the woman and put them right back on the streets, they provide needed services to help them get on the right track.

“We’re trying to bring them closer to the organization that’s full of formally incarcerated folks that are doing well, we try to connect them with resources that are much needed and not just a hand out,” said Buckingham.

This is all done through fundraising efforts.

The Organization is shut down for the holidays but says if you are in an emergency situation and need a mom bailed out to please contact them no matter what day, their website is below.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.