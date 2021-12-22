Southfield (CBS Detroit)- Dorothy Zehnder, co-founder of Bavarian Inn Restaurant, talks about her recent milestone 100th birthday, and shares her recipe for a full and happy life, and what it’s like to celebrate Christmas every day as she appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am this Sunday.

Zehnder, who lives in Frankenmuth which is nationally known as a town wrapped around Christmas with its décor, stores and more, talks with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about the restaurant and how it has grown and changed through the decades. She still works most days at the restaurant.

Many family members also work at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant which has grown to include other offshoots too.

Zehnder added this has been a challenging year due to the pandemic as they adapted and changed by doing things like offering more carry-out meals. She feels optimistic about the future.

Then Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Peter Bhatia, Editor and Vice President of Detroit Free Press, talk about the frenzied, non-stop year that was. From the pandemic – which doesn’t want to let go, to a new president in the White House, to flooding across our region this summer, to the tragic shooting rampage at Oxford High School, 2021 never slowed down.

Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan and board member at Skillman Foundation, talked about the importance of education and how it had fared in our region this year.

A huge sports fan (her family owns the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings), she talked about UM winning the Big 10 football conference and its upcoming appearance in the Orange Bowl this week.

Bhatia also talked about issues and developments that impacted all of us. The pandemic, which came in like a lion, is ending 2021 the same with new variants, and the political fallout of dealing with the health crisis.

He also talked about Joe Biden , Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and more.

The episode closes with a holiday video tribute to guests who appeared during 2021, and the incredible All-Star team at CBS 62 who play an important role in bringing viewers the program each week.

