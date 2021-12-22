  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Two police officers were shot Tuesday in Genesee County during a “violent confrontation” with a gunman who was killed after a chase on foot, authorities said.

One of the injured officers, a sheriff’s deputy, was in critical condition while a Burton officer was in fair condition, Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in Burton, a few miles east of Flint. Swanson said it began when police responded to a call about a man with a gun.

“A foot chase ensued. There was a point where there was a violent confrontation,” the sheriff said. “The deputy was shot. The Burton officer was shot. … The suspect is dead on scene.”

The officers were shot after the suspect struggled while trying to climb a fence, prosecutor David Leyton said.

The officers returned gunfire, killing the man.

“Today is a pretty rough day for all of us,” Burton Mayor Duane Haskins said.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.