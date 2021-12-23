Hall Star Grill Donates Hundreds Of Toys To Detroit FamiliesFamilies enjoyed a free holiday party and took home some early Christmas presents.

Tesla Agrees To Stop Allowing Video Games On Screens In Moving CarsUnder pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.

New MI. Law Allows Kids Of Fallen Firefighters, Police Who Died In Line Of Duty Free College TuitionThanks to a new law, there are no longer financial restrictions for kids of police and firefighters that died in line of duty to apply for free college tuition in Michigan.

Crumbley Parents Charged In Oxford School Shooting Seek Lower BailThe parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school didn't anticipate that he would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the community, a lawyer said Wednesday in requesting that they be granted a lower bond.

Whitmer Supports Vaccine Mandate; AG Nessel Would DefendMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she still supports President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, clarifying comments she made earlier this month in which she expressed concerns about it.

Man Who Kept Michigan Diner Open During Pandemic To Pay Bills Dies After COVID-19A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19.