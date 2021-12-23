(CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Detroit kids are going to bed with smiles on their faces, thanks to a local restaurant.
The owners of Hall Star Grill on Detroit's east side hosted a community toy drive.
Families enjoyed a free holiday party and took home some early Christmas presents.
The gifts ranged from dolls, scooters, games, clothes and more.
Organizers say they wanted to give back to families in need, to show their appreciation to their customer base.
“It’s hard times right now,” said Hall Star Grill Chef Mario Booker.
“So, I know a lot of people are not going to have as much or do as much for their kids that they want to do, so we’re just trying to, you know, spread out a little love, because who else gone do it if we don’t,” Booker said.
Hall Star Grill is located on Morang near Kelly Road in Detroit.

