(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit will close most of its offices beginning on Friday, Dec. 24. in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The closed offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Police, fire, and bus services will continue to operate as scheduled.
Here are specific city services that are affected during the holiday closures:
- The Department of Public Works (DPW) will collect refuse, recycling, and bulk items as regularly scheduled on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Since Christmas and New Year’s days fall on Saturdays, collections will not be delayed.
The three drop-off locations, at 6451 E. McNichols, 8221 W. Davison, and 12255 Southfield Rd, will be open during normal hours from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but are closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) will operate bus service on Christmas and New Year’s Day as a Sunday schedule. Regular weekday bus service will be provided on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
- The Detroit People Mover remains closed at this time.
- The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department will continue to respond to emergencies including water main breaks. Customer Service for account assistance at 313-267-8000 will be closed Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 3. Customers can still pay their bill by phone or at a kiosk,or access their accounts at detroitmi.gov/paymywaterbill.
The Office of the Chief Financial Officer – All offices will be closed from Dec. 24 – Jan. 3, including the Detroit Taxpayer Service Center and cashier’s office. Individuals may make payments online, via a kiosk, or by using the DivDat mobile app.
- The Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) will be closed on Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Normal operations will resume Jan. 4 by appointment only. Customers will not be serviced without an appointment. Go to detroitmi.gov/bseed to make an appointment. Customers also are encouraged to use the Electronic License and Permitting System (eLAPS) by visiting detroitmi.gov/bseed/elaps. All electronic and online services are offered 24/7 via ACCELA.
- During the holidays, individuals may call BSEED at (313) 224-3114 in case of an emergency, such as no heat or power or to report water or sewage in the basement.
The Department of Appeals and Hearings (DAH) will be closed Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. The department will reopen on Jan. 4. During the closure, individuals may make payments online at: detroitmi.gov/DAHOnline, via a kiosk, or by using the DivDat mobile app during the closure.
- Under the Municipal Parking Department, Ford Underground Garage will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Eastern Market Garage will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
- Parking enforcement will be suspended from Dec. 23 – Jan. 3, and individuals are encouraged to take advantage of free metered parking to support Detroit businesses.
- The COVID vaccination sites run by the Detroit Health Department (DHD) will be closed December 24 – 27 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 3
DHD is extending hours at its COVID testing site at the Joseph Walker Williams Center. The site will be open Dec. 24, 27-31 (including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The testing site is closed Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1-3.
The City of Detroit also said that even though some offices may be closed, residents are able to complete services such as tax and fee payments and permit applications online by visiting here.
