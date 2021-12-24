Inkster Mom Celebrates Baby’s 1st Christmas After Being On Ventilator Battling COVID-19 While PregnantNakia Hubbard Heard, 46, of Inkster, was 23 weeks pregnant when she tested positive at Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, with COVID-19 this past March and placed on a ventilator. She’s celebrating baby’s 1st Christmas home.

51-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Farmington Hills Car AccidentThe Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating after a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident occurred on 12 Mile Road near Halsted.

Amazon Releases Holiday Video Showing How Packages Are Delivered On Mackinac IslandAmazon released a new video that shows individuals the steps needed to deliver packages to the island during the holiday season.

Oakland County Prosecutor: Big Bond Needed For Crumbley Parents In Oxford School ShootingThe parents of a teenager charged with killing four fellow students at a Michigan school knew that he was depressed, fascinated with guns, and had tortured animals, even keeping a bird's head in a jar, prosecutors said Thursday.

Hall Star Grill Donates Hundreds Of Toys To Detroit FamiliesFamilies enjoyed a free holiday party and took home some early Christmas presents.

Tesla Agrees To Stop Allowing Video Games On Screens In Moving CarsUnder pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.