(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating after a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident occurred on 12 Mile Road near Halsted.
On Thursday, Dec. 23, a driver in a Ford F-150 truck traveling west on 12 Mile Road struck a pedestrian that was trying to cross the roadway outside of the crosswalk.
When officers arrived at the scene, they provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The 51-year-old male victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The crash is still under investigation.
If anyone has any information regarding this crash, they are urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.
