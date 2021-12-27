FLINT, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police said a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Flint left two people dead and another injured.
According to MSP, the Flint Major Case Unit (MCU) responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:35 a.m., Dec. 26, in the 2000 block of Fenton Road.
Authorities said two men — ages 19 and 25 — were shot and killed at a holiday party. A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Authorities said there are no suspects in custody. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 800-422-JAIL.
