  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Fenton Road, flint, Flint Major Case Unit, michigan state police, MSP

FLINT, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police said a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Flint left two people dead and another injured.

According to MSP, the Flint Major Case Unit (MCU) responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:35 a.m., Dec. 26, in the 2000 block of Fenton Road.

READ MORE: Detroit Health Department To Host Friends & Family Vaccination Day On Dec. 29

Authorities said two men — ages 19 and 25 — were shot and killed at a holiday party. A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Authorities said there are no suspects in custody. The shooting is under investigation.

READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Considering Fee Hike For Lawyers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 800-422-JAIL.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: 'Ring In The New Year With A Bell And Not A Bang'

 