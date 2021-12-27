  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
coronavirus, COVID-19 Testing, Detroit Association of Black Organizations, free rapid testing, metro detroit

(CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing to any Metro Detroiter.

The test will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Testing will be at the Sheffield Center, 12048 Grand River Ave., in Detroit

