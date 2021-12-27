DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are continuing their search for a 62-year-old man after a woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found shot to death on Christmas Day.

Police are searching for Dwayne McDonald, who is considered a person of interest.

“We don’t know if he is a suspect or a victim himself, but we are very interested in talking to him,” Police Chief James White said at Saturday’s news conference.

The incident happened in the 18000 block of Prevost Street.

White said the 57-year-old woman’s family was planning to go to the home for dinner. The victims were found at about 4 p.m. after the woman’s other daughter could not reach her and went to the home. Police said after calling 911, the daughter’s husband forced entry and discovered the bodies.

Police said McDonald, who lived at the home, is the woman’s husband but not the father of the 13-year-old, who was disabled. He was last seen leaving the home in a gray Buick Lecurne with the license plate number EKY4074.

“We want to get this person off of the street, and if he’s not the suspect, we certainly want to find out what happened to him and begin to track the suspect,” White said.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313–596–5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 800–Speak Up.

