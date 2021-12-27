(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 32,957 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 274 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,481,480 and 26,650 deaths as of Dec. 27.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Dec. 22. Over the past five days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 6,591 per day.
The deaths announced Monday include 158 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Due to the state holidays, data will not be updated on Friday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 31.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.