Troy Police: Man Kills Twin, Wounds Father Before Shooting HimselfPolice say they believe a 23-year-old man fatally shot his twin brother and shot and wounded their father before apparently taking his own life in Troy.

Michigan Reports 32,957 New COVID-19 Cases, 274 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Pontiac Man Charged In Fatal Beating Of Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old DaughterA 23-year-old Detroit-area man has been arrested in the fatal beating of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

2 Men Shot, Killed At Holiday Party In Flint, Police SayAuthorities said two men -- ages 19 and 25 -- were shot and killed at a holiday party. A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Detroit Health Department To Host Friends & Family Vaccination Day On Dec. 29The Detroit Health Department is hosting a Friends and Family vaccination day on Dec. 29, with a special superhero theme for the children who attend.

Michigan Supreme Court Considering Fee Hike For LawyersThe Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%.