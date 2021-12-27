2 Men Shot, Killed At Holiday Party In Flint, Police SayAuthorities said two men -- ages 19 and 25 -- were shot and killed at a holiday party. A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Detroit Health Department To Host Friends & Family Vaccination Day On Dec. 29The Detroit Health Department is hosting a Friends and Family vaccination day on Dec. 29, with a special superhero theme for the children who attend.

Michigan Supreme Court Considering Fee Hike For LawyersThe Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%.

'Ring In The New Year With A Bell And Not A Bang'As we head into the New Year, law enforcement and community leaders are urging families to practice safe celebrations.

Snow, Cold Weather Will Make For Difficult Post-Christmas Travel Across The MidwestSnow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021.

Detroit Police Searching For Person Of Interest After Woman, 13-Year-Old Found Dead On ChristmasPolice in Detroit are continuing their search for a 62-year-old man after a woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found shot to death on Christmas Day.