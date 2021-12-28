(CBS Detroit) — Gas prices in Michigan have dropped once again, this time by 4 cents from last week.
According to AAA Michigan, the price is also 23 cents less than this time last month. However, it is still 82 cents more than this time last year.
Michiganders are paying an average of $3.10.
"Typically, falling demand and increased supply would support higher drops in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to keep pump prices elevated," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."
Experts say motorists are paying an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank, which is an increase of about $7 from when prices were their highest last January.
The most expensive gas is in Marquette at $3.34 followed by $3.28 in Traverse City and $3.23 in Metro Detroit. The least expensive is $2.89 in Grand Rapids, followed by $2.94 in Benton Harbor and $2.95 in Lansing.
