Man Wanted In Double Fatal Shooting On Christmas Day In Detroit Shot, Killed By PolicePolice said a man wanted in connection with the double fatal shooting of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day in Detroit was shot and killed by police.

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Claims Made By Michigan State Police OfficialsA federal judge has rejected claims by two Michigan State Police officials who said they were victims of illegal retaliation after objecting to how MSP was trying to diversify its workforce.

Amid Covid Spike, Health Experts Recommend Small New Year's Eve CelebrationsLeading up to the New Year, doctors recommend keeping celebrations small, but the best option is to cancel gatherings all together.

Pontiac Man With Oxygen Tank Burned Over 80% Of His Body Following Apartment FireA 75-year-old Pontiac man was burned over more than 80% of his body after a fire started in his apartment.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill For Non-Teaching Staff To Work As SubsMichigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Defense Seeks To Dismiss Indictment In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot CaseAttorneys for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are looking to dismiss the indictment.