PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 75-year-old Pontiac man was burned over more than 80% of his body after a fire started in his apartment.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building late Sunday night on a report of a man burning, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Man Charged With Murder In Christmas Eve Shooting At Michigan Cabin
A neighbor told investigators that she heard the man yelling “fire” and tried to put the flames out with a blanket and a fire extinguisher. Firefighters arrived and put out the flames.READ MORE: Whitmer Limits Michigan Redistricting Panel's Use Of Closed Meetings
The man’s daughter said she was speaking with him on the phone when his oxygen tank fell over in the apartment where he had several candles burning.
He suffered second-degree burns and was listed Sunday in critical condition at a hospital.MORE NEWS: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill For Non-Teaching Staff To Work As Subs
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.