Pontiac Man With Oxygen Tank Burned Over 80% Of His Body Following Apartment FireA 75-year-old Pontiac man was burned over more than 80% of his body after a fire started in his apartment.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill For Non-Teaching Staff To Work As SubsMichigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Defense Seeks To Dismiss Indictment In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot CaseAttorneys for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are looking to dismiss the indictment.

Detroit Organization Offering Free COVID-19 Rapid Testing To Metro DetroitersThe Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing to any Metro Detroiter.

Troy Police: Man Kills Twin, Wounds Father Before Shooting HimselfPolice say they believe a 23-year-old man fatally shot his twin brother and shot and wounded their father before apparently taking his own life in Troy.

Michigan Reports 32,957 New COVID-19 Cases, 274 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.