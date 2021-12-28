(CBS Detroit) — Someone could kick off the new year as a multi-millionaire.
(CBS Detroit) — Someone could kick off the new year as a multi-millionaire.

The Powerball hit its third highest jackpot of the year, increasing to an estimated $441 million after there were no winners Monday night.
The next drawing is Wednesday, Dec. 29. The winner could receive a lump sum cashout of $317.5 million or choose to receive the entire $441 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Dies At 82