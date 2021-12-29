HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Authorities are searching for a teen accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Christmas in Macomb County.
Officials say that at about 2:45 a.m., Dec. 25, the two men — one described as a teenager — walked into the Harrison Township store on Jefferson Avenue. Deputies said the teen approached the clerk with a handgun and demanded the clerk to open the register.
The suspects fled the scene and the clerk was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lagerquist at 586-307-9367. An anonymous tip can be submitted through the MacombCo Sheriff app.
