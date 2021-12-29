(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 25,858 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 338 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,507,338 and 26,988 deaths as of Dec. 29.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Dec. 27. Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 12,929 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday include 232 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Due to the state holidays, data will not be updated on Friday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 31.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.