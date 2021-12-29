(CBS Detroit) — Michiganders who received unemployment benefits this year have until Jan. 2, 2022, to request an electronic copy of their 1099-G tax form, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).
Those who do not request an electronic version by then will receive a copy in the mail.
The form can be requested through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and can be viewed or downloaded by mid-January.
Here’s how to access it online:
- Go to the “I Want To” heading in MiWAM.
- Click on the “1099-G” link.
- Click on the 1099-G letter for the 2021 tax year.
UIA officials say any unemployment compensation must be reported on tax returns. If you received benefits in 2021, you will receive Form 1099-G Certain Government Payments as proof of income.
UIA's Your 1099-G Tax Form webpage answers key questions claimants may have.
