(CBS DETROIT) – Covid cases are on the rise, causing the demand for test to surge.

Michigan reported over 25,000 new Covid cases in the course of two days, leaving many to wonder if they left holiday dinner with more than just a plate to go.

“My grandson contracted it,” said Michael Braggs of Detroit.

“I’ve been around him so, actually he don’t live with me but he was over.”

Thursday people lined up for testing at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center in Detroit where workers did all they could to accommodate the rush.

After resources were exhausted, people without appointments were sent to the TCF Center for testing.

“Actually I came down for a test but they said they not testing, you have to schedule the test,” said Ursula Hopkins, a resident of Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with local, state and federal agencies to meet the demand, distributing over 4.6 million antigen tests in 2021.

CVS Health is also feeling the wrath of the surge.

Customers are limited to six test kits per purchase.

Some stores might also be temporarily out-of-stock, but pharmacy officials say they’re working around-the-clock to provide stores with adequate inventory.

To find a local testing site visit: https://www.michigan.gov/CORONAVIRUS

