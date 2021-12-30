DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a man accused of abducting a woman by threatening her with a gun before sexually assaulting her on Detroit’s west side.
The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the area of Trumbull and Spruce Street. Detroit police said the woman was walking in the area when the man approached her.
Detroit police said the man was last seen walking away from the area of Temple Street and Grand River Avenue.
Detroit police said the man was last seen walking away from the area of Temple Street and Grand River Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
