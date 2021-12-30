Michigan Will Allow Tax Deduction For Gambling LossesMichigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return.

Michigan Officials Urge Schools To Delay Or Make Large Events VirtualMichigan health and education officials are urging schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not “essential" — as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

Demand For Covid Tests Spike, As Cases RiseMichigan reported over 25,000 new Covid cases in the course of two days, leaving many to wonder if they left holiday dinner with more than just a plate to go.

Detroit Police Search For Man Accused Of Abduction, Sexual Assault On City's West SidePolice are searching for a man accused of abducting a woman by threatening her with a gun before sexually assaulting her on Detroit's west side.

Annual NYE Canterbury Village Michigan ‘Mitten Drop,’ Offers Early Family Fun The Annual Michigan Mitten Drop, Presented by Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, is a memorable and festive outdoor event for families to celebrate the New Year. Michigan Mitten Drop NYE is hosted at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Eastpointe Man Dies After Car Crashes Into Statue On Belle IsleState police said conservation officers with the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) observed a vehicle going at high speed without headlights before hitting a statue at the intersection.