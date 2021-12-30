LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return.
The law, which was enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week, is effective for the 2021 tax year and beyond.READ MORE: Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted In Epstein Sex Abuse Case
It is expected to reduce state tax revenue by $12 million to $17 million a year.READ MORE: Michigan Officials Urge Schools To Delay Or Make Large Events Virtual
Federal law allows gambling losses to be deducted by those who are able to itemize their deductions.MORE NEWS: Demand For Covid Tests Spike, As Cases Rise
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.