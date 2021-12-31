(CBS DETROIT)– As holiday gatherings come to an end, doctors are preparing for the beginning of a possible new COVID-19 surge.

“All hospital systems are preparing we know that from the past that after every holiday there’s always unfortunately somewhat of a surge in cases,” said family medicine doctor, and director of Community Health at Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe Dr. Asha Shajahan M.D..

With the Omicron variant skyrocketing doctors say in some circumstances if you’ve gathered in large crowds, a COVID test may be needed.

“If you were in a large gathering and you know you were exposed to someone who had symptoms or end up testing positive for COVID-19 I would suggest that you go ahead and get tested,” Dr. Shajahan said.

While waiting for those results doctors say to quarantine for at least 5 days. On the other hand if those who gathered were all vaccinated she says you can probably wait a few days to be tested if you choose. But be on the lookout for any flu like symptoms. So what should you do if you test positive?

“If your COVID test is positive and you’re asymptomatic you should quarantine for 5 days and then after those 5 days you can go back out in the public if you have to but wearing a mask,” said Dr. Shajahan.

For those using a home test health official’s say for the most accurate results test 3 to 5 days after exposure, but PCR tests are gold standard for the best results.

Most importantly if you are positive, symptomatic or not, staying quarantined is critical.

“If you’re carrying the virus and you go out in public you can be infecting someone else and putting their lives in danger, really the recommendation is if your positive for COVID you should stay home for at least 5 days,” said Dr. Shajahan.

