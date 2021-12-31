Detroit Schools Canceling Classes Jan. 3-5 Amid COVID Spread, Requiring Employees To Get TestedThe Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced Friday that classes -- in-person and virtual -- on Jan. 3-5 will be closed due to the city's high COVID-19 infection rate.

Metro Detroit Police Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Celebratory Gunfire New Year's EveLaw enforcement agencies across Metro Detroit are urging residents to avoid participating in celebratory gunfire as they bring in the new year.

'Wait, What?' Quip Tops 2022 'Banished Words List' From Lake Superior State UniversityThe judges of the annual “Banished Words List" at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie have a message for texting and tweeting Americans: Your “wait, what?” phrase needs to go.

Doctor Weighs In On Possibly Getting COVID-19 Test After Attending Large NYE GatheringsBeaumont Doctor says if you attend large gathering this NYE and someone test positive for COVID or had symptoms who attending, you should get tested and quarantine if possible while awaiting results.

No Winners In Wednesday's Drawing: Powerball Jackpot Reaches $483 MillionA lucky individual may start the new year off with millions as the Powerball jackpot has now reached $483 million.

Fireworks In Michigan: What To Know On New Year's EveAccording to the state, fireworks can be used beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.