Oxford Requiring Clear Backpacks For Middle, High School StudentsOxford Community Schools district Superintendent Tom Thorne said all middle schools, Bridges and high school students will be required to use clear backpacks in 2022.

Beaumont Health Adjusting Visitation Policy As COVID Cases RiseBeaumont Health announced it is adjusting its visitation policy due to a rise in COVID cases.

Detroit Schools Canceling Classes Jan. 3-5 Amid COVID Spread, Requiring Employees To Get TestedThe Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced Friday that classes -- in-person and virtual -- on Jan. 3-5 will be closed due to the city's high COVID-19 infection rate.

Metro Detroit Police Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Celebratory Gunfire New Year's EveLaw enforcement agencies across Metro Detroit are urging residents to avoid participating in celebratory gunfire as they bring in the new year.

'Wait, What?' Quip Tops 2022 'Banished Words List' From Lake Superior State UniversityThe judges of the annual “Banished Words List" at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie have a message for texting and tweeting Americans: Your “wait, what?” phrase needs to go.

Doctor Weighs In On Possibly Getting COVID-19 Test After Attending Large NYE GatheringsBeaumont Doctor says if you attend large gathering this NYE and someone test positive for COVID or had symptoms who attending, you should get tested and quarantine if possible while awaiting results.