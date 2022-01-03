(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police said a man was found dead on southbound Interstate 75 near Michigan Avenue Sunday morning.
At about 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, police received calls about a body on the freeway. Detroit EMS arrived on the scene and stated that the 49-year-old victim was dead.
Police said it does not appear to be foul play.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed the man was possibly homeless and living near the overpass, according to MSP.
Police continue to investigate pending autopsy results and next of kin notification.
