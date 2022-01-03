(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 61,235 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 298 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,568,573 and 27,286 deaths as of Jan. 3, 2022.READ MORE: Michigan DNR Reaches Deal On Trail Grooming In Southeastern Upper Peninsula
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Over the past five days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 12,247 per day.
The deaths announced Monday include 172 deaths identified during a vital records review.READ MORE: Some Michigan Schools Expecting COVID Surge Go Virtual, Cancel Classes
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Black Lawmakers To Sue To Block Michigan Redistricting Maps
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.