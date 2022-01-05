(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that part of I-94 in Detroit will close this weekend for bridge work.
MDOT crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass above I-94.READ MORE: Whitmer Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Husband Tests Positive, Will Continue To Work Remotely
Westbound I-94 from Conner Avenue to I-75 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, and is expected to reopen at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.
MDOT officials say westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. One lane of westbound I-94 traffic will be open to Conner Avenue for local traffic.READ MORE: GM Reveals New Electric Truck, Faces Skeptical Buyers
All work is weather permitting.
For more information on the I-94 modernization project, visit here.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Woman Sentenced After US-10 Crash Killed Mother, Pedestrian