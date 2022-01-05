  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:claims period to open, Flint water crisis, flint water settlement, Judge Judith E. Levy, Michigan attorney general dana nessel

(CBS DETROIT) – The claims period for the Flint water crisis settlement will open on Jan. 12, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Individuals who previously registered to participate in the settlement can submit their claims forms and related materials either online or through the mail.

“The opening of the claims period marks an important part of the settlement process – and one step closer to providing monetary relief to those who have endured unimaginable hardship,” Nessel said. “I ask that registrants review the latest information to best understand how to file their claim.”

The deadline to submit a claim is May 12, 2022.

Judge Judith E. Levy approved the settlement in November.

Here is a breakdown of contributing defendants:

  • State of Michigan, $600 million;
  • City of Flint, $20 million through its insurer;
  • McLaren Regional Medical Center, $5 million; and
  • Rowe Professional Services Co., $1.25 million.
The amount being paid to individual claimants will not be determined until the period for submitting claims is closed. It, in part, depends on how many people submit claims and how many of those claims are considered eligible.

