(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 27,346 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 277 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,595,919 and 27,563 deaths as of Jan. 5, 2022.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 13,673 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday include 165 deaths identified during a vital records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.