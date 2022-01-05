(CBS DETROIT) – Medinah Smith says she’s a new to the neighborhood in Inkster, but upon buying her house, she didn’t know about lead issues in the water.
“I think that that’s something that should be disclosed when you’re trying to buy property in the area,” Smith said.READ MORE: Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Facing Possible Lawsuit By Employees Terminated After Denial Of COVID Vaccine Exemptions
A notice on the water bill says the City of Inkster exceeded the action level for lead in drinking water.
“You know you should be warned about the different dangers whether it be you know the sewage or the water, you know, anything like that you should be told,” Smith said.
The discovery was made in 2019 when 30 samples were tested.
Four exceeded action levels.
In December 2020, eight of 62 samples exceeded action levels and residents in those areas received new copper lines.
Results on the latest tests are pending.READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers Want Info About Troubling Prison Conditions
To find out if you have a lead service line, check the pipe connected to your water meter.
Gently scratch it with a coin and if it appears to have a shiny, silver color and it won’t hold a magnet, there’s a high possibility its lead.
Keep in mind that copper doesn’t hold magnets either, but that has more of a penny-like color.
To reduce lead exposure residents are encouraged to:
- Run water for 30 seconds to two minutes if you don’t have a lead service line. If your home has one, run water up to 5 minutes before use.
- Don’t use hot water for drinking, cooking or preparing baby formula.
- Remember, boiling water will not reduce lead levels.
Officials also say human skin does not easily absorb lead, so unfiltered water can be used for showers, washing hands, dishes, clothes and cleaning.
Filters are available by contacting the Department of Public Services (313) 563-9774.
MORE NEWS: Police Search For Man, Woman Wanted In Assault At Prince Liquor Store In Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.