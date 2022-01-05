MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of schools were closed Wednesday in western Michigan ahead of a storm that could bring up to 10 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Thursday, especially in counties near Lake Michigan, from Mason south to Allegan. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph.
Andrew Nichols, maintenance superintendent at the Muskegon County Road Commission, said it would be "all hands on deck" for his plow crews.
Drivers who use north-south roads in the region were warned to brace for whiteout conditions.
"Travel could become very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said.
