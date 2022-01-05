(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested negative for COVID-19 again after her husband contracted the virus, but she will follow a remote work schedule.
Whitmer had a negative rapid test after her husband, Marc Mallory, developed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.READ MORE: Bridge Work To Close Portion Of Westbound I-94 In Detroit This Weekend
She also took a PCR test and the results from that test also came back negative according to spokesperson Bobby Leddy.READ MORE: GM Reveals New Electric Truck, Faces Skeptical Buyers
Leddy said that Whitmer will continue to isolate and work remotely. She is at her house, in a different area from where her husband is isolating.
She will continue to test for coronavirus twice a week.MORE NEWS: Michigan Woman Sentenced After US-10 Crash Killed Mother, Pedestrian
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.