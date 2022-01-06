DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Four Detroit men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Devante Jones in September.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Malikk Williams, 22, Gregory Freeman, 19, Christion White, 22 and Kevin White, 27, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.READ MORE: Judge Dismisses GOP Lawsuit Over Exception For Recall Donations
Williams, Freeman and Kevin White were arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 23, 2021. Christion White was not in custody at the time the warrant was issued. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 29.READ MORE: Flurona Symptoms And Protections
Prosecutors say at about 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2021, multiple shots were allegedly fired in the parking lot of the Diggs projects on East Forest Avenue and struck Jones. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Probable cause conferences for all four men have been scheduled for Jan. 13.MORE NEWS: Federal Team Stays At Beaumont After More Than 750 COVID Patients Reported
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.