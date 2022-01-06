(CBS DETROIT) – A Flurona case has surfaced in the U.S.
Los Angeles saw the first reported case on American soil Wednesday.
Doctors say the co-infections are a mix between Influenza and Covid, where patients will show positive results for both viruses.
Health care professionals say the best defense is the vaccine, in addition to wearing masks and social distancing.
Doctors recommend surgical masks, like N-95, which provides the best protection, unlike cloth masks that don’t guard against the transmission of respiratory fluids.
“Every year we get the annual Flu shot and it is still important this year, especially when we know that we have a very super-infectious variant circulating and we don’t want to get co-infections with Flu and with Omicron,” said Wayne State University Professor of Infectious Disease Dr. Teena Chopra, MD, MPH.
Flurona symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, runny nose, body aches and sore throat.
Doctors say pregnant women and people with underlying conditions are at greater risk of contracting the double infection.
“So, you want to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Chopra.
“Respiratory viruses have a very similar way of transmission. You know influenza transmission is through droplet infections and whereas, omicron, which is coronavirus, we know is airborne and is highly infectious.”

