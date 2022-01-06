Report: Detroit Homicides, Non-Fatal Shootings Drop In 2021The city recorded 309 homicides through the end of December compared to 323 in 2020, according to the Detroit Police Department's end-of-year crime statistics released Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning Extended To Friday As Snow Continues In Western Michigan, Upper PeninsulaSnow fueled by the Great Lakes fell for a second consecutive day Thursday in western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, with some communities reporting remarkable amounts and bracing for even more by Friday.

Michigan Lottery: Canton Woman Wins $25K For LifeA Wayne County woman won $25,000 for life from playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game.

Family Of 9-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Desperately Searching For Bone Marrow Donor Match, For Life Saving Transplant9 year old Amelia Johnson is fighting Leukemia and is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant to greatly enhance her survival. Her parents asking the community to register to be a donor and take a simple test to see if you’re a match for Amelia.

Judge Dismisses GOP Lawsuit Over Exception For Recall DonationsA federal judge dismissed Republicans' lawsuit challenging the ability of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign to collect excess donations under an exception for recall attempts, saying they lack the standing to sue.

Flurona Symptoms And ProtectionsDoctors say the co-infections are a mix between Influenza and Covid, where patients will show positive results for both viruses.