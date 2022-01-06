(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect who carjacked an Amazon delivery driver.
On Sunday, Dec. 30, 2021, at about 6 p.m. near Renfrew Road and Pembroke Avenue.
Video from a doorbell camera shows the individual arrived at the scene in a Blue Ford Escape wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a black ski mask.
Then, the person got into the truck and demanded the driver’s keys. After the victim handed over the keys, the suspect drove off following the Blue Escape, with about 110 packages inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-UP.
