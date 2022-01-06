Judge Dismisses GOP Lawsuit Over Exception For Recall DonationsA federal judge dismissed Republicans' lawsuit challenging the ability of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign to collect excess donations under an exception for recall attempts, saying they lack the standing to sue.

Flurona Symptoms And ProtectionsDoctors say the co-infections are a mix between Influenza and Covid, where patients will show positive results for both viruses.

Ohio-Based Company To Pay Nearly $250K For Fish Kill In Michigan RiverA paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has agreed to pay nearly $250,000 to settle an investigation of a fish kill in the Escanaba River, state regulators said.

Police Seek Assistance After Amazon Driver Carjacked In Detroit, 110 Packages StolenThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect who carjacked an Amazon delivery driver.

4 Men Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Wayne County DeputyThe Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Malikk Williams, 22, Gregory Freeman, 19, Christion White, 22 and Kevin White, 27, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow To Western MichiganForecasters extended a winter storm warning to Friday in western Michigan with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow.