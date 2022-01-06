  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:dogs, Michigan, overweight dogs, pet health, pets

(CBS Detroit) — A new poll finds Michigan is one of several states with the most overweight dogs.

According to the list, Michigan ranks seventh for overweight male dogs, averaging about 14 pounds.

READ MORE: 14 Michiganders Arrested In Jan. 6 Insurrection

The state doesn’t even make the top 10 among female dogs.

READ MORE: Report: Detroit Homicides, Non-Fatal Shootings Drop In 2021

Vets recommend giving your dog daily walks for at least half a mile depending on the breed.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Winter Storm Warning Extended To Friday As Snow Continues In Western Michigan, Upper Peninsula

 