Poll Says Michigan Ranks 7th For Overweight DogsA new poll finds Michigan is one of several states with the most overweight dogs.

14 Michiganders Arrested In Jan. 6 InsurrectionAll of the 14 people face various charges including violent entry, assault, obstruction of law enforcement, or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Report: Detroit Homicides, Non-Fatal Shootings Drop In 2021The city recorded 309 homicides through the end of December compared to 323 in 2020, according to the Detroit Police Department's end-of-year crime statistics released Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning Extended To Friday As Snow Continues In Western Michigan, Upper PeninsulaSnow fueled by the Great Lakes fell for a second consecutive day Thursday in western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, with some communities reporting remarkable amounts and bracing for even more by Friday.

Michigan Lottery: Canton Woman Wins $25K For LifeA Wayne County woman won $25,000 for life from playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game.

Family Of 9-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Desperately Searching For Bone Marrow Donor Match, For Life Saving Transplant9 year old Amelia Johnson is fighting Leukemia and is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant to greatly enhance her survival. Her parents asking the community to register to be a donor and take a simple test to see if you’re a match for Amelia.