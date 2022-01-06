Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow To Western MichiganForecasters extended a winter storm warning to Friday in western Michigan with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow.

Detroit Expands COVID-19 Testing Locations To 1K Appointments Per DayThe city of Detroit is expanding to 1,000 appointments per day with the addition of a second testing location.

Claims Period In Flint Water Settlement To Open Jan. 12The claims period for the Flint water crisis settlement will open on Jan. 12, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Facing Possible Lawsuit By Employees Terminated After Denial Of COVID Vaccine Exemptions250 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan employees were terminated Wednesday January 5 due to not complying with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Over 100 of those employees were denied a religious vaccine exemption and says they will file a lawsuit against the company.

New Homeowner Blind-Sided By Lead Levels In Inkster WaterMedinah Smith says she’s a new to the neighborhood in Inkster, but upon buying her house, she didn’t know about lead issues in the water.

Michigan Lawmakers Want Info About Troubling Prison ConditionsTwo lawmakers from different parties are demanding answers from the state Corrections Department about conditions at prisons.