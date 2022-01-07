PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Five teens were arrested in connection with stealing four semi tractor-trailers from a Pontiac trucking company over the weekend.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, petitions charging three of the teens — ages 14, 15 and 17 — with felonies were authorized Wednesday in Oakland County Probate Court. The two other teens were released to their parents pending further investigation.

The 14-year-old faces weapons and felony firearm charges. The 15-year-old faces a charge of malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

The 17-year-old faces unlawfully driving away a vehicle and a weapons charge.

Officials say authorities were dispatched on Sunday to Midwest Transportation on North Saginaw Street after the vehicles were reported stolen. Three of the vehicles were located from different locations in Pontiac. The fourth vehicle was found at a Walmart on South Adams Road in Rochester Hills.

Most of the trucks were vandalized.

The teens were arrested when they were spotted near the fourth vehicle.

Deputies recovered three Glock airsoft pistols during the arrest.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old are scheduled to appear for court on Jan. 18. A court date for the 17-year-old has not been scheduled.

The teens are ordered to wear an electronic tether if they are released on bond.

