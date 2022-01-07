  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccine, covid-19 vaccine clinic, Eastern Michigan University, emu, health clinic, Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Eastern Michigan University is hosting a community COVID vaccine clinic Saturday for residents in Washtenaw County and surround cities, EMU students, faculty and staff.

The clinic is a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

READ MORE: Crumbley Parents In Oxford High School Shooting Lose Bid To Reduce Bail

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to individuals ages 12 and older wanting a first, second or booster shot.

“The University will continue to evaluate its operating policies, and changes will be made as needed to ensure that we offer a safe campus environment while providing excellent service to EMU students,” EMU President Jim Smith. said in a statement.

READ MORE: Judge Rejects Capitol Rioter's Request To Take Jamaican Vacation

The clinic will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 8, at the EMU Student Center Ballroom, 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti.

No appointments are required.

MORE NEWS: Wayne Health Mobile Unit Offering Free Health Screenings, Vaccines On Jan. 9

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.